China reaffirms two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestinian-Israeli conflict: special envoy

The fundamental way out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state, China's special envoy on Middle East affairs said on Saturday.

Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, made the remarks at the Cairo Summit for Peace, called by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to de-escalate the conflict in Gaza.

China follows closely the development of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is deeply concerned about the sharp escalation of the conflict, which has resulted in massive civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis, Zhai said.

He noted that China condemns all acts that harm civilians, opposes any violation of international law, and urges the immediate cessation of military operations that could fuel the situation and the opening of corridors for humanitarian relief.

The envoy called on the international community to be objective and impartial on the Palestinian issue and take concrete measures.

Zhai also suggested the United Nations convene a more authoritative, influential, and wide-ranging international peace conference as soon as possible, so as to pool international consensus on promoting peace as well as a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as early as possible.

The continuous escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict once again proves that the Palestinian issue should not be ignored and forgotten, Zhai said, adding that the fundamental way out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state for the peaceful co-existence of the Palestinians and Israelis.

China will continue to work with relevant parties of the international community to make unremitting efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, support the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights, implement the two-state solution, and realize lasting peace and security in the Middle East, the Chinese diplomat said.

The summit is attended by leaders and representatives from 31 countries including Egypt, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Mauritania, South Africa, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and Russia.

Senior officials from the United Nations, the Arab League, the African Union, the European Union, and other international and regional organizations also attended the meeting.