Philippines coastguard vessel 'deliberately stirred up trouble'

Wang Qingchu
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
China's Coast Guard has said a Philippines coastguard vessel "deliberately stirred up trouble" ahead of a collision with a Chinese boat in the South China Sea on Sunday.
China Coast Guard releases a video showing a Filipino vessel, in spite of repeated warnings, intentionally crossed the bow of the China Coast Guard Ship 5203 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a minor collision today near Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao.

"The Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 deliberately stirred up trouble and reversed in a premeditated manner, slightly scratching against the starboard side of a Chinese fishing vessel at 8:13am," it said. "The malicious collision heated up the situation."

Earlier at 6:14am, a Filipino yacht, in spite of repeated warnings, intentionally crossed the bow of the Coast Guard Ship 5203, which was under normal law enforcement navigation, in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, resulting in a minor collision.

Both incidents occurred near Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao.

"The Philippines' actions are a serious violation of the international maritime rules,” China's Coast Guard said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
