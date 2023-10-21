﻿
6 dead after factory explosion in south China

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Six people were dead after an explosion at a factory workshop in the city of Pingguo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.
Ti Gong

At around 9:30 pm on Friday, an explosion occurred at a workshop of a material technology company in the city of Pingguo, located in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The explosion happened at around 9:30pm Friday at a workshop of a local material technology company. As of 1pm Saturday, rescue efforts had ended. Four people who had been rescued are being treated in the hospital and are in stable condition.

Initial investigations showed that the blast was caused by high-temperature molten aluminum that leaked into the cooling pool during the aluminum rod extrusion process.

Further investigations are still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
