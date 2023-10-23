5.0-magnitude quake jolts off coast of south China's Guangdong: CENC
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted off the coast of Nan'ao County, Shantou City, in south China's Guangdong Province at 3:20am on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.32 degrees north latitude and 117.39 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, said the CENC.
