New all-cargo air route links China's Zhejiang, Mexico

Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-30
A new all-cargo air route was launched Sunday between Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, and Mexico City.
A new all-cargo air route was launched Sunday between Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, and Mexico City.

It is the first all-cargo round-trip air route linking Zhejiang and Mexico.

The service, operated by MasAir using Airbus A330 aircraft, will run three times a week with a maximum one-way cargo capacity of about 60 tons.

Main imports via the route are auto parts and fruits from Mexico, while major exports are cross-border e-commerce goods such as shoes, clothing, and small commodities.

As a Belt and Road partner country, Mexico is an important aviation hub in Latin America. The opening of the freight route can massively improve air logistics efficiency from Zhejiang to Central America and Latin America.

Belt and Road Initiative
