Chinese FM meets US business community representatives

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday invited the US business community to grab the new opportunities from China's high-quality growth and high-level opening up and contribute to the improvement of China-US ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of US business community and other sectors in Washington.

China is ready to work with the US side to truly follow through on the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, and take concrete actions to expand the positive agenda of bilateral relations and reduce the negative agenda, Wang said.

He urged both sides to work together to clear the way and overcome impediments in order for the two heads of state to meet in San Francisco.

Wang also discussed the context of his visit to the United States and recent communication between China and the United States, noting that the main theme of his visit is "returning to Bali" and "leading to San Francisco."

Noting that with improving business climate and rising degree of innovation, China is opening wider to the rest of the world, Wang said that a series of major steps declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation have brought important benefits to promoting international cooperation and strengthening China-US economic and trade exchanges.

China appreciates the US business community for overcoming turbulences in bilateral relations and remaining steadfast in advancing the China-US friendship, Wang said.

The driving force for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the United States is strong, the foundation remains solid, and the space remains broad, said Wang, urging the US business community to give full play to the role of economic and trade cooperation as the "ballast" and foster public support and social foundation for friendly relations between the two countries.

Participants of the meeting called it encouraging that the dialogue and exchanges at various levels between the United States and China are gradually resuming, adding that the two sides' interests are closely intertwined and a strong US-China relationship is crucial to the success of both countries.

The US business community attaches great importance to China's transition to high-quality development, has full confidence in the Chinese market, and supports the two governments to take effective measures to facilitate personnel exchanges, they said.

They also looked forward to expanding bilateral cooperation in economy and trade, science and technology, innovation and climate change, so as to bring more benefits to their people.

Wang also briefed about the prospects of China's economic development and the positive steps the country has taken in areas including market access and intellectual property protection.

The meeting was jointly hosted by the US-China Business Council, the National Committee on United States-China Relations and the US Chamber of Commerce.