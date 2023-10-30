German retailer Metro seeks broader cooperation in China through Canton Fair

Representing German retail giant Metro AG, Vladislav Vladislavov recently arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to join the 134th Canton Fair.

Representing German retail giant Metro AG, Vladislav Vladislavov recently arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to join the 134th Canton Fair, so as to meet with old partners and find new suppliers.

As the head of EU Sourcing Non Food & Sourcing General Needs at Metro Sourcing, Vladislavov is responsible for looking for a wide range of products at the fair, such as shelves, lights, and storage and kitchen products.

"I will also take this chance to see some new trends, collect business cards from suppliers, and share them with my colleagues who have not managed to come here," he said.

The Canton Fair is running from October 15 to November 4, with participation from over 28,000 exhibitors, including 650 companies from 43 countries and regions. The fair has also attracted buyers from over 200 countries and regions around the world.

"It's not only a place to meet Chinese suppliers, but also producers from other countries," Vladislavov said. "The fair is already a meeting place for the whole world. It also has a big section for exhibitors from other countries, such as Turkey, India and Malaysia."

He said the company has sent around 50 people to source products at this session of the Canton Fair.

Vladislavov's other mission in China is to visit the factories of some Chinese suppliers.

The company puts great emphasis on quality, and China has a lot of quality products to offer, he said.

"Many of the Chinese factories are quite modern now," he said. In past decades, he has noticed that Chinese manufacturers have been developing rapidly.

At the same time, the factories have also been drawing an increasingly good balance between being productive and environmentally friendly, he said. "The Chinese factories have always been a preferred source for us."

Metro has been developing its business in China for about three decades, and the company sees China as a reliable partner as it is "not only playing a leading production role in many industries, but also playing a responsible role in the global market," according to him.

Looking to the future, the company is eying an expansion of its cooperation in China.

And with the development of Metro's business, including its increased online presence and its provision of digital solutions, there is much space for the company to carry out more cooperation with Chinese suppliers, he added.