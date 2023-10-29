Xiangshan Forum holds seminar on ancient Chinese military classic

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum held a seminar on Sunday focusing on "The Art of War," a renowned work by ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu.

Experts from China and abroad were brought together to exchange their views at the seminar, themed "Sun Tzu's Art of War and Current International Security Challenges."

They held in-depth discussions regarding how the principles in Sun Tzu's work can provide the world with insights on tackling major security challenges, agreeing that "The Art of War" still bears profound global influence in the 21st century.

Michael Vatikiotis, senior adviser with Switzerland-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, said that the most important aspect of Sun Tzu's ideas is not the strategy of wars but how to prevent them.

He added that the principles embodied in "The Art of War" can inspire the international community to stop conflicts and resolve disputes by peaceful means.