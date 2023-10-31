Remains of Li Keqiang to be cremated on Nov. 2

The remains of Comrade Li Keqiang will be cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Li was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) central committees and former premier of the State Council.

He was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.

His remains were transferred to Beijing from Shanghai aboard a special flight on October 27.

To mourn his death, national flags will fly at half-mast on Thursday at Tian'anmen Square, Xinhuamen, the Great Hall of the People, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, seats of CPC committees and governments of provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region, border ports, seaports and airports of entry, and Chinese embassies and consulates.