Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.