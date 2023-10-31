Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.
