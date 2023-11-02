China launches public welfare academic platform

China has launched a public welfare academic platform named PubScholar at the National Science Library of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

China has launched a public welfare academic platform named PubScholar at the National Science Library of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), according to the China Science Daily on Thursday.

The platform is designed to provide basic services such as academic resource searching, content acquisition, exchange and sharing, aiming to serve as both a domestic hub and a global summary index of high-quality public welfare academic resources.

PubScholar, currently in its initial phase, integrates the resources of sci-tech achievements, sci-tech publishing and academic exchanges of the CAS, the report noted.

Academic resources that are allowed to integrate services in open access conditions, and those authorized by agreements, are also collected by this platform.

At present, about 170 million resources can be found on the platform, while around 80 million full-text resources can be obtained for free, including journals, dissertations, patent literature and scientific data.