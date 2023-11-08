Former deputy general manager of food giant COFCO under investigation

Zhou Zheng, a former deputy general manager of China's biggest food trader COFCO, has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws.

Zhou Zheng, a former deputy general manager of China's biggest food trader COFCO, has been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, an official statement said Wednesday.

The investigation into Zhou, also formerly a member of the leading Party members' group of the company, is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.