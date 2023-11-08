Xi addresses World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit via video

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday addressed the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit via video.

In his speech, Xi stressed that the international community needs to deepen exchanges and practical cooperation to jointly advance the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace to a new stage.

He called for prioritizing development to let the fruits of Internet development benefit more countries and people.

Calling for building a more peaceful and secure cyberspace, Xi stressed the need to respect cyber sovereignty and each country's way of Internet governance and the need to oppose seeking hegemony, bloc confrontation and arms race in cyberspace.

Xi called for building a more equal and inclusive cyberspace. He stressed the need to better promote the shared values of humanity.