Former senior Zhejiang provincial political adviser expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The investigation found that Zhu had lost his ideals and beliefs, and had formed political cliques, which seriously damaged the political ecology.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0

Zhu Congjiu, a former senior political adviser in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said Tuesday.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Zhu was a member of the leading Party members group of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.

The investigation found that Zhu had lost his ideals and beliefs, and had formed political cliques, which seriously damaged the political ecology. He was also found to have brought illegal publications into the country and to have read them over a long period of time.

He resisted investigations into his problems and committed a series of wrongdoings in disregard of the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, such as attending banquets and accepting invitations to travel.

The investigation also found that he had abused his power by seeking benefits for others in company listing, financing and loans, and accepted massive amounts of money and gifts in return.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
Special Reports
