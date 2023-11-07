﻿
News / Nation

Snowstorm cuts power supplies to Harbin in northeast China

Power lines in Yanshou County, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have malfunctioned, causing power outages due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Power lines in Yanshou County, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have malfunctioned, causing power outages due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, the local power supply company said on Tuesday morning.

The power supply company is currently coordinating comprehensive inspections and repairs. However, the adverse weather conditions are making repair work challenging, potentially prolonging the time needed for power restoration.

Since the night of November 5, Heilongjiang has been affected by heavy snowfall, rain, sleet, and strong winds, with some cities receiving 40-50 millimeters of snowfall.

Snowstorm cuts power supplies to Harbin in northeast China
Imaginechina

Harbin, the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, experiences its first large-scale snowfall this winter on November 5, 2023.

On November 6, the Heilongjiang Meteorological Observatory issued a red alert, the highest one, for blizzards. Schools in Harbin City suspended classes in the six main districts, and these closures continued on Tuesday.

Fang Chong, the chief weather forecaster from the NMC, anticipates that this snowfall will reach the level of an extreme blizzard.

China National Radio reported that snowfall in northeast China, the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia may range from 10 to 30 millimeters, with some areas receiving over 40 millimeters, potentially setting or breaking historical records during this period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

