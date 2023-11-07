China, Australia embark on right path of improving ties: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing, saying China and Australia have embarked on the right path of improving relations.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Monday, saying China and Australia have embarked on the right path of improving relations.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the visit by Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. Your visit is a journey to retrace history and plan for the future. Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and embarked on the right path of improving relations," Xi told Albanese.

Xi said China and Australia are both Asia-Pacific countries and important members of the G20, with no historical grievances or fundamental conflicts of interest, but every reason to be partners of mutual trust and mutual achievement, calling on the two sides to keep to the right direction of bilateral relations amid the profound changes in the world.

From the perspective of self-interest, the world is small and crowded, with risks and competition all the time. From the perspective of shared destiny, the world is vast and broad, with opportunities and cooperation everywhere. In the stormy waters of the global crisis, countries are not riding on more than 190 small boats, but instead on a big boat with a common destiny, Xi said.

China and Australia should follow the trend of the times, proceed from the common interests of the two countries, pursue a bilateral relationship that features treating each other on an equal footing, seeking common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation, and push forward the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

This serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, meets the common expectations of countries in the region, and helps the international community better respond to the risks and challenges brought about by the changes unseen in a century, Xi said.

Xi stressed that at present, the global economy is facing increasingly destabilizing, uncertain, and unpredictable factors, and the economies of all countries are facing considerable challenges. In the face of a complex external environment, the Chinese economy has withstood pressure, stabilized its size, and improved its quality.

"China's development still has a sound foundation and many favorable conditions. With its steady development, China will bring valuable certainty to the uncertain world economy. China cannot develop in isolation from the world, and the world needs China for its development," Xi said.

Xi said that "small yard, high fence," "decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains," or "de-risking," are essentially protectionism, which runs counter to the laws of the market, the laws of scientific and technological development, and the trend of human society.

He said China pursues a win-win strategy of opening up, seeks a new development pattern, and comprehensively promotes building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, which will bring unprecedented opportunities to Australia and other countries.

"China and Australia should enhance mutual understanding and trust through peaceful coexistence and achieve common development through mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi said.

He called on both sides to give full play to the potential of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as climate change and green economy, uphold the global and regional free trade system, and provide a sound business environment for the investment and operation of companies.

He also said the two governments should support exchanges between their legislatures, political parties, think tanks, youth, and sub-national regions, facilitate cross-border travel and enhance mutual understanding and amity between the two peoples to cement public support for friendship between the two countries.

Xi said in the Asia-Pacific region, China does not engage in exclusive cliques, bloc politics, or camp confrontation. Small cliques can neither solve the major challenges facing the world nor adapt to the drastic changes in today's world. He urged vigilance against and opposition to those attempts to throw the region into chaos.

"China is ready to carry out more trilateral and multilateral cooperation with Australia to support South Pacific countries in enhancing development resilience, addressing climate change and other challenges, and maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region through openness and inclusiveness," the Chinese president said.

Albanese said it was a great honor to pay an official visit to China on this historic occasion of the 50th anniversary of Mr. Whitlam's visit to China. In recent years, China has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and development. Australia and the world have benefited significantly from China's long-term, stable, and sustained development.

Albanese said the two sides should respect each other, be equal and benefit each other, stay in communication, enhance understanding and cooperation, and achieve win-win results. He said the Chinese people have the right to development, and he is always optimistic about China's economy.

As Australia and China have different political systems, it is normal for differences to occur, but they should not be allowed to define the relationship. Australia and China share extensive common interests, and dialogue and cooperation is the right choice, he said.

He said Australia adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to work with China to promote the steady development of bilateral relations, strengthen economic and trade exchanges, enhance cooperation in clean energy and climate change, and bring more benefits to the two peoples. He expressed a willingness to advance communication with China on regional affairs, including the Pacific Islands Forum.