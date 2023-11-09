Whistleblower claims second hospital selling fake birth certificates

A hospital in south China's Foshan has sold fake birth certificates to aid human trafficking, a whistleblower claimed after his similar claim about a hospital in Hubei Province.

Another hospital in south China's Foshan has sold fake birth certificates to facilitate human trafficking, a whistleblower claimed following his revelation of a similar practice in a hospital in central China's Hubei Province.

On November 7, the whistleblower, who identifies himself as Shangguan Zhengyi on the Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin, released a video alleging that a hospital in Foshan, Guangdong Province, colluded with intermediaries to sell fake birth certificates for 120,000 yuan (US$16,475) each, including a complete set of authentic hospitalization and childbirth records.

He claimed that when the hospital has pregnant women who are about to give birth, they will find buyers and have them disguise themselves as expectant mothers to register for prenatal care at the hospital.

Later, these real expectant mothers will use the information of the buyers to deliver their babies at the hospital. After giving birth, the buyers can use their real identities to obtain a medical certificate of birth at the hospital.

The whistleblower said he has visited the hospital multiple times to gather the relevant evidence.

This is the second case exposed by Shangguan Zhengyi. On November 6, he accused Xiangyang Jianqiao Hospital in Hubei Province of selling fake birth certificates for 96,000 yuan each.

He alleged that the director of the hospital Ye Youzhi collaborated with intermediaries and used social media platforms to publicly sell birth certificates and vaccination records. Ye has been put under police custody and further investigation into the case is underway.