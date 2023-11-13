﻿
Ice and snow tourism takes the spotlight in Ulanqab

Ulanqab, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, highlighted its winter tourism attractions in Shanghai on Sunday, inviting tourists to experience winter sports activities.
Ti Gong

Winter scenery of Ulanqab

Ice and snow tourism is taking the spotlight with Ulanqab, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, highlighting its winter tourism attractions in Shanghai on Sunday, inviting tourists to experience a slew of winter sports and tourism activities.

The ice and snow sports season of Ulanqab will kick off at the Da He Wan International Ski Resort in early December with about 30 activities on the agenda, according to the culture, tourism, and sports bureau of Ulanqab City.

During the winter season, an ice sculpture exhibition with a combination of colorful lanterns, light sculptures, and relief art will be held, together with folk cultural activities.

Magic and fireworks shows will also be staged with the application of light and shadow technologies.

Night tours and immersive musical plays are also planned.

The resort also contains ice houses with ice bars, simulating the real life and environment of the Eskimos.

There will also be ski challenges and carnivals during the season.

Ti Gong

The winter scenery of Ulanqab.

A number of ice and snow tourism routes combining sightseeing, sports, and leisure experiences were introduced at the same time, enabling tourists to savor the unique winter tourism charm of the city.

Some 300 kilometers from Beijing, Ulanqab draws visitors for its fresh air, picturesque glaciers and prairies, and unique folk cultural flavor.

Ulanqab has opened direct flights to Shanghai, and it only takes a 10-minute drive from the airport to the two ski resorts.

Online travel operator Tuniu said an explosive growth of winter tourism was forecast as searches regarding ice and snow tourism products in October had surged 124 percent from September, with snow mountain, glacier, ski, ice sculpture, and hot spring popular search words.

The post-1990 and 2000 generations have become the majority of ice and snow tourists with their orders accounting for 60 percent of bookings, and users in China's south have shown a stronger preference for ice and snow tours with orders accounting for nearly 70 percent.

Ti Gong

Ulanqab promotes its winter tourism attractions in Shanghai.

﻿
