Xi pledges to work with Milei for sound development of China-Argentina ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Javier Milei on his election as president of Argentina.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that China and Argentina, both major developing countries and emerging economies, have been committed to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

Noting that practical cooperation in various fields has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said that the China-Argentina friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the two peoples and that it has become the consensus among people from all walks of life in both countries to advance the development of China-Argentina relations.

"I highly prize the development of China-Argentina relations and is willing to work with Milei to carry forward our friendship, boost development and rejuvenation in both countries via win-win cooperation, and promote the sound and sustained growth of China-Argentina relations so as to better benefit the two peoples," the Chinese president said.