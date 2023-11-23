China expresses concern over detention of Chinese student in France for pro-Palestinian graffiti

The act of condemning Israeli government policies does not pose a threat to public order and, therefore, law enforcement should exercise restraint, the embassy said.

The Chinese embassy in France has been closely monitoring the detention of a Chinese student in France for painting "Stop genocide against Palestinians" and "Opposition to Jewish nationalism" on a wall.

The student now faces the possibility of forced deportation, according to local French authorities.

The embassy has promptly extended consular assistance to the student, according to a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The embassy supports the decision of the chief judge not to pursue charges and echoes the sentiments of the student's lawyer and the educational institution, asserting that the act of condemning Israeli government policies does not pose a threat to public order and, therefore, law enforcement should exercise restraint.



The embassy reaffirms its commitment to follow the case closely and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

Regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the Chinese government emphasizes the immediate need for a ceasefire. It calls for the protection of humanitarian aid channels to Gaza and increased humanitarian assistance to the residents.