News / Nation

China expresses concern over detention of Chinese student in France for pro-Palestinian graffiti

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:10 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
The act of condemning Israeli government policies does not pose a threat to public order and, therefore, law enforcement should exercise restraint, the embassy said.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:10 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
China expresses concern over detention of Chinese student in France for pro-Palestinian graffiti

The Chinese embassy in France issues a statement regarding the detention of a Chinese student in France on its website on Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy in France has been closely monitoring the detention of a Chinese student in France for painting "Stop genocide against Palestinians" and "Opposition to Jewish nationalism" on a wall.

The student now faces the possibility of forced deportation, according to local French authorities.

The embassy has promptly extended consular assistance to the student, according to a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The embassy supports the decision of the chief judge not to pursue charges and echoes the sentiments of the student's lawyer and the educational institution, asserting that the act of condemning Israeli government policies does not pose a threat to public order and, therefore, law enforcement should exercise restraint.

The embassy reaffirms its commitment to follow the case closely and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

Regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the Chinese government emphasizes the immediate need for a ceasefire. It calls for the protection of humanitarian aid channels to Gaza and increased humanitarian assistance to the residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     