﻿
News / Nation

Former senior Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
Li Chunsheng, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, stood trial on Thursday for taking bribes.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0

Li Chunsheng, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, stood trial on Thursday for taking bribes.

The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Chenzhou in central China's Hunan Province.

Li was accused of taking advantage of his various posts in the provinces of Henan and Guangdong to seek benefits for others in matters such as project contracting and job promotion. In return, he illegally accepted money and valuables worth over 79.4 million yuan (US$11.15 million), according to prosecutors.

During the trial, prosecutors presented their evidence, while the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence.

In his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

Li's sentence will be announced at a later date.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     