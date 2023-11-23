Former senior Guangdong provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Li Chunsheng, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, stood trial on Thursday for taking bribes.

Li Chunsheng, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, stood trial on Thursday for taking bribes.

The case was heard by the Intermediate People's Court of Chenzhou in central China's Hunan Province.

Li was accused of taking advantage of his various posts in the provinces of Henan and Guangdong to seek benefits for others in matters such as project contracting and job promotion. In return, he illegally accepted money and valuables worth over 79.4 million yuan (US$11.15 million), according to prosecutors.

During the trial, prosecutors presented their evidence, while the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence.

In his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

Li's sentence will be announced at a later date.