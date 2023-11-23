News / Nation

China records surge in influenza cases last week

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
Monitoring data reveals a surge in influenza cases across China last week, with the dominant strain being influenza A virus (H3N2), followed by influenza B virus (Victoria).
Imaginechina

People line up at the Capital Institute of Pediatrics in Beijing on November 22, 2023.

A total of 205 outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) were reported from November 13 to 19 in China, according to the weekly report published by the Chinese National Influenza Center.

Southern provinces reported a spike in ILI to 6.4 percent, surpassing the previous week's 5.5 percent, and exceeding the 2020-2022 same-period levels (3.7 percent, 3.4 percent, and 3.0 percent, respectively).

Simultaneously, northern provinces saw an ILI of 6.2 percent, up from the previous week's 5.0 percent, and surpassing 2020-2022 levels (2.5 percent, 2.8 percent, and 2.1 percent, respectively).

During the week, the national influenza monitoring network lab tested 11,140 ILI cases nationwide (excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). Of those, 3,442 tested positive, with 3,095 influenza A and 347 influenza B.

Amidst a rise in respiratory illnesses among children, the National Health Commission recommends a tiered approach to diagnosis and treatment to reduce the risk of cross-infection. It is advised that medical treatment be sought for children displaying symptoms such as high or prolonged fever of more than three days, frequent coughing, and excessive sleepiness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
