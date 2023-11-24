Understanding China: as a nation and as a civilization

German sinologist Helwig Schmidt-Glintzer believes China is more than a nation and it's a civilization with a long history.

"If you don't take the history into account, if you don't know about the many facets and the varieties of Chinese history, and the Chinese past, then you miss a very certain point," the German sinologist said.

Schmidt-Glintze is participating in the World Conference on China Studies · Shanghai Forum in the city. Approximately 400 Chinese and overseas scholars are sharing and exchanging ideas on a wide range of topics at the conference, which opened on Thursday.