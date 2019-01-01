From 'The Magic Paintbrush' to 'The Art of War'

Giray Fidan developed an interest in Chinese culture in his primary school years. This interest led him to studying Sinology and eventually translating "The Art of War" in 2014.

Turkish translator and sinologist Giray Fidan developed an interest in Chinese culture when he purchased the book "The Magic Paintbrush" during his primary school years. This interest led him to studying Sinology and eventually translating "The Art of War" with his professor in 2014. It was the first edition translated directly from traditional Chinese instead of from English or French versions. The translated book became a bestseller and has been reprinted 24 times as of last month.

Currently, Fidan is participating in the World Conference on China Studies · Shanghai Forum in the city. Approximately 400 Chinese and overseas scholars are sharing and exchanging ideas on a wide range of topics at the conference, which opened on Thursday.