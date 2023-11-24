News / Nation

China tries out unilateral visa-free policy for six countries

China has decided to implement a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis.
China has decided to implement a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis, according to the statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's social media account.

From December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, holders of ordinary passports from the above six countries may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days, the online statement said.

People from these six countries who do not meet the visa exemption requirements still need to obtain a visa before entering China, the statement said. It further added that this policy will help promote people to people exchanges, and serve high-quality development and high-level opening-up.

