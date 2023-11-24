China to expand scope of visa-free travel for citizens from France, Germany, Italy, others

China will expand the scope of unilateral visa-free travel for citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia from Dec 1, 2023 to Nov 30, 2024.

China will expand the scope of unilateral visa-free travel for citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.