Remains of CPV soldiers returned from ROK buried in Shenyang

  19:30 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
The remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

The burial ceremony began at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang at 10 am as a military band began to play.

Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen martyrs entered the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers with the national anthem playing in the background.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
