11 dead in northeast China coal mine accident

Eleven people were killed in a coal mine accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to the mining company.

According to an initial investigation, the accident that occurred at around 2:40pm at the Shuangyang coal mine of Heilongjiang Longmay Shuangyashan Mining Co., Ltd. was caused by rock burst.

The search and rescue work has been completed, and a further investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.