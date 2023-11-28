News / Nation

Didi apologises for service disruptions, without specifying cause of malfunction

Didi issued a statement on Tuesday, apologizing for the inconvenience caused and reassuring users that core ride-hailing services had been restored.
Chinese ride-hiring firm Didi faced widespread service disruptions on November 27.

In response to widespread service disruptions on the evening of November 27, Chinese ride-hiring firm Didi issued a statement on Tuesday morning. The company apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured users that core ride-hailing services had been restored.

In its statement, Didi added that they were still repairing bike-sharing services and other features.

Despite Didi's assurance of ride-hailing service restoration, many users reported persistent problems online on Tuesday, including drivers being unable to confirm pickups, and the booking of multiple vehicles simultaneously.

On November 27, around 11pm, the hashtag "Didi crashed" quickly climbed to the top of Weibo's trending topics. Users from many regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan, Henan, Yunnan, Jiangsu, and Fujian provinces, reported disruptions.

Many users said they were unable to use Didi App and its WeChat payment mini-program. Other problems included ongoing orders that couldn't be canceled or communicated with the drivers.

Didi attributed the widespread issues to a system malfunction but it has not disclosed the specific technical reasons behind the widespread malfunction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
