12 dead, 13 injured in coal mine accident in China's Heilongjiang

A coal mine accident has left 12 dead and 13 others injured in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said.

The accident, which involved a coal wagon, took place at 3:50pm on Wednesday in the Kunyuan coal mine in Hengshan District, Jixi, according to the information office of the district government.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.