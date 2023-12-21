12 dead, 13 injured in coal mine accident in China's Heilongjiang
2023-12-21
A coal mine accident has left 12 dead and 13 others injured in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said.
The accident, which involved a coal wagon, took place at 3:50pm on Wednesday in the Kunyuan coal mine in Hengshan District, Jixi, according to the information office of the district government.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
