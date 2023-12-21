Earthquake death toll in northwest China rises to 135

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China at midnight Monday has killed 135 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces by Wednesday.

Among the deaths, 113 people were in Gansu while the rest were in Qinghai.

As of 8:56pm on Wednesday, the disaster had injured 198 people in Qinghai, with 12 others still missing, the provincial emergency management department said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59pm Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.