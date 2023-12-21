News / Nation

Earthquake death toll in northwest China rises to 135

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:04 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China at midnight Monday has killed 135 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces by Wednesday.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:04 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China at midnight Monday has killed 135 people in Gansu and Qinghai provinces by Wednesday.

Among the deaths, 113 people were in Gansu while the rest were in Qinghai.

As of 8:56pm on Wednesday, the disaster had injured 198 people in Qinghai, with 12 others still missing, the provincial emergency management department said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59pm Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     