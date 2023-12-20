News / Nation

Xinjiang sees record tourist arrivals as security improves: regional chair

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has received a record number of tourists this year thanks to its reputation as a safe tourist destination.
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has received a record number of tourists this year thanks to its reputation as a safe tourist destination, said Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government, on Wednesday.

The number of tourist trips received by the region reached 260 million this year, up from 48.6 million in 2012, the chair said while addressing an idea- and story-sharing conference on the theme of promoting the high-quality development of the human rights cause in Xinjiang within the Chinese modernization drive.

In the eyes of tourists, Xinjiang has become a place with superb public security management and a safe social environment, he said.

The official accredited the unprecedented improvement in the public sense of security to Xinjiang's prioritization of social stability and human rights. The region has not seen any violent terrorist incidents for nearly seven straight years, he noted.

"The human rights cause in Xinjiang has made all-round advances and historic achievements," he said in the speech that highlighted the comprehensive protection of the social, cultural, religious and political rights of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, as well as their right to live and develop.

A report on Xinjiang's human rights and legal protections, compiled by Xinjiang University and Southwest University of Political Science and Law, was also issued at the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
