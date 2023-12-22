News / Nation

China allocates disaster-relief materials to Gansu, Qinghai

China's NFGA has allocated disaster-relief materials to Gansu and Qinghai after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the country's northwestern regions.
IC

Firefighters load relief supplies onto a truck in Jishishan county in northwestern China's Gansu Province on December 21.

China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) has allocated disaster-relief materials to Gansu and Qinghai after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the country's northwestern regions.

The administration has allocated 1,335 pieces of cold prevention materials and communication equipment to the two provinces, which have all arrived at their destinations so far, according to the NFGA.

After the earthquake, the administration urged forestry and grassland departments at local levels in Gansu and Qinghai to excel in earthquake relief efforts, actively investigate hidden dangers, and prevent secondary disasters.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 11:59pm Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.

As of 10pm Thursday, the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 31 in Qinghai, and 117 people were confirmed dead in Gansu, local authorities said Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
沪公网安备 31010602001940号

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
