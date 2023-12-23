Latest progress of China's relief work in quake-hit regions

Here are some facts and figures about the latest progress in China's relief efforts in the quake-hit regions.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County in northwest China's Gansu Province and the city of Haidong of the neighboring Qinghai Province at 11:59pm on Monday.

Casualties and damage

As of 8am Friday, the earthquake had killed 117 people and injured 781 others in Gansu, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters.



The earthquake had also claimed 31 lives in Qinghai, with 198 others injured and three still missing as of 10pm Thursday, local authorities said.

According to a press conference, 14,939 houses had collapsed and 207,204 houses had been damaged by the quake as of 9am Wednesday in Gansu, with 145,736 people from 37,162 households affected.

The powerful earthquake also damaged infrastructure for water, electricity, transportation and communications.

Rescue work

Since the earthquake, central and local authorities have mounted an all-out search and rescue operation.



In Gansu, as of 8am Friday, 499 individuals had been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, and the number of critically injured had declined from 42 to 17.

Medical institutions at all levels in Qinghai had admitted 226 injured people as of 10pm Thursday, of whom 166 were still being treated.

The National Health Commission dispatched a team of medical experts to the affected regions following the earthquake. Additionally, it has mobilized emergency medical teams from various regions, including Sichuan, Shaanxi and Ningxia, to support rescue efforts in the two provinces.

As of 12pm Friday, a total of 311 temporary relocation sites had been set up for the affected residents in Gansu, with 112,346 people relocated. More than 30,000 people had also moved back to their own safe houses.

Qinghai had set up 141 temporary relocation sites, providing shelter to 18,259 people affected by the disaster as of Friday.

At present, the two provinces are conducting safety assessments on affected houses, and will begin orderly post-disaster reconstruction work.

Relief supplies and donations

The first batch of relief supplies arrived in the quake-hit areas at 6am Tuesday, about six hours after the earthquake.



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Emergency Management allocated 200 million yuan (US$28.19 millio) of funds to the quake-hit provinces.

The National Development and Reform Commission earmarked 250 million yuan of investment from the central budget for quake-hit areas to support the emergency restoration and construction of infrastructure and public service facilities.

The MOF, together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Water Resources, allocated 220 million yuan of funds to help restore agricultural and water conservancy infrastructure damaged in the quake.

As of noon on Friday, more than 132,000 items of disaster-relief material from central and provincial governments had been sent to quake-hit areas in Gansu, including tents, folding beds and quilts. The province also received public donations of more than 150,000 kg of fresh vegetables, over 2,458 tons of coal and more than 570,000 other items.

As of 8pm Thursday, the Red Cross Society in the city of Haidong and Qinghai's three affected counties had received a total of 54.86 million yuan of public donations, and various disaster-relief materials such as coats and heating equipment equivalent to 12.78 million yuan.

The provincial earthquake relief headquarters said that 59,400 pieces/sets of various relief materials had been distributed in quake-hit areas as of Friday.