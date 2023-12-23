Baishan unveils winter tourism splendor and activities

The domestic winter ski market is "hot," posing a big contrast to the cold snap sweeping the nation.

Ti Gong

The number of skiers is growing steadily this winter, boosting ski tourism consumption, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com revealed on Friday.

Since December, the number of long-distance ski bookings has grown more than 400 percent from last year, boosting relevant vehicle rental orders by 300 percent. Changbai Mountain Scenic Area tops the list of the most popular domestic ski destinations.

Ti Gong

On Friday, the city of Baishan in northeast China's Jilin Province, located in the hinterland of Changbai Mountain, unveiled its winter tourism splendor and activities in Shanghai. It hosted a tourism bazaar with local specialties such as ginseng products.

The Yangtze River Delta region is a major tourist source market of Baishan.

The number of tourists to the city this year has surpassed the same period of 2019 by 149 percent, and up 126 percent from last year.

Baishan boasts six ski resorts with 68 ski slopes amounting to 51 kilometers in total and five hot spring resorts. Yalujiang River and Songhuajiang River wind through the forests in Baishan.

Eight ice and snow sports games such as ice and snow soccer, short-track speed skating and winter swimming, and about 40 activities from an ice sculpture festival to music and fireworks festival and ice and snow art festival, are scheduled in Baishan this winter season.

Ti Gong

How to get there:

To get to Baishan, visitors can fly to Baishan Changbaishan Airport. Also, tourists can firstly get to Changchun by air, and then take a bus.

Major ski resorts in Baishan:

Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort





The resort has an ultra-long snow period from mid-November to early April of next year. Combined with the pot shaped terrain, it has more than 30 variable snow tracks, the international standard single board U-shaped pool site, the big jump platform site, and the slope obstacle site.

Opening hours: 8am-5:30pm

Address: 455 Baiyun Road, Songjianghe Town, Fusong County 吉林省白山市抚松县松江河镇白云路455号

Tel: 4000-987-666

Ti Gong

Luneng Shengdi Ski Resort

The resort has 15 snow tracks totaling 7.1 kilometers and a number of entertainment facilities such as an amusement park, bumper cars on ice, snowfield UTV (Utility Vehicle), hot air balloon and powered paragliding. It is known for its Switzerland-style scenery.

Address: about four kilometers northwest of Manjiang Town, Fusong County, near Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve 吉林省白山市抚松县漫江镇西北部约4公里处

Opening hours: 9am-4pm

Tel: 400-8786-555

Ti Gong

Longtou Mountain Ski Resort

Covering 130 mu (8.67 hectares), the ski resort has two ski trails. It features about 10 snow activity items such as snowfield ATV (all-terrain vehicle), snowfield karting, ice cycling and bumper cars, enabling tourists to enjoy the thrilling fun on ice and snow.

Address: 1,100 meters east of the intersection of G331 Expressway and Wudaogou Bridge, Linjiang City 吉林省白山市临江市G331与五道沟大桥交叉口正东方向1100米左右

Opening hours: 8:30am-4:30pm

Tel: 13596737521