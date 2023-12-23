News / Nation

Nobel laureate Mo Yan's "Farewell to My Concubine" graces Beijing stage

Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0
"Farewell to My Concubine," a stage play by Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan, premiered on Wednesday in Beijing and is scheduled for performances until Jan. 14.
Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-23       0

"Farewell to My Concubine," a stage play by Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan, premiered on Wednesday in Beijing and is scheduled for performances until Jan. 14.

This marks Mo's second play to grace the stage of the Beijing People's Art Theater, following the success of "Our Jing Ke."

"Farewell to My Concubine" is a historical play that reinterprets the classic Chinese tale of Xiang Yu, the self-styled "Hegemon-King of Western Chu" from over 2,000 years ago.

Mo's play unfolds through the eyes of the female figures in the historical story -- Consort Yu, the wife of Xiang Yu, and Lyu Zhi, the wife of Liu Bang, the rival for Xiang Yu's throne, according to the production's director Lin Cong.

"It delves into the reflections and choices of females on matters of love, power, and life goals against the backdrop of historical events and the trajectories of individual destinies," Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     