Chinese premier visits quake-hit areas, inspects post-disaster reconstruction, resettlement

Premier Li Qiang has called for using all possible means to improve living conditions of affected people in earthquake-hit areas in northwest China.

Xinhua

Premier Li Qiang has called for using all possible means to improve living conditions of affected people in earthquake-hit areas in northwest China and make sure they live through winter days safely.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Saturday visited several villages in Jishishan County, Gansu Province, and Minhe County in the neighboring Qinghai Province. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the areas at 11:59pm on Monday, leaving 148 people dead and 781 injured as of Friday, and toppling many buildings.

During the visits, the premier talked with people affected by the disaster and learned about the work related to resettlement, relief supplies and the construction of temporary dwellings.

He said the top priority of current relief work was to ensure the affected people stay warm and safe in winter.

He urged relief workers to race against time to send relief supplies and daily necessities to the victims in the settlements, and build temporary houses as fast as possible for those who currently live in tents.

Buildings in the quake areas should be checked and reinforced, if needed, so that residents can move back and essential facilities such as schools and hospitals can be reopened, Li said.

Reconstruction should be planned in a coordinated manner to help local people improve their living conditions in order to prevent poverty caused by the disaster, he said.

He urged the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the quake.

The premier also instructed local governments to timely release disaster relief information and actively respond to the concerns of the affected people.