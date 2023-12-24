News / Nation

Chinese hospitals continue to report falling trend in respiratory disease rates

The overall volumes of people being diagnosed with and treated for respiratory diseases have continued to see a decreasing trend nationwide, a health official said on Sunday.

Data shows that in the week ending on December 22, the numbers of people diagnosed with and treated for respiratory diseases at secondary and higher-level medical institutions fell 8.2 percent from the week earlier, a drop of 30 percent from this year's peak level, National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference.

Grassroots-level medical institutions have played a crucial role in ensuring basic medical services since demand for such services began growing this autumn and winter.

"The volumes of people diagnosed with and treated for respiratory diseases at the grassroots level have remained stable, and recent monitoring data shows a contracting tendency," according to NHC official Fu Wei.

About 40 percent of patients with respiratory diseases in the country have been treated in grassroots-level medical institutions since November 26, Fu said.

