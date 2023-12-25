Chinese consulate in Japan's Niigata urges precautions for winter safety

Chinese Consulate-General in Niigata, Japan, has called on Chinese nationals to strengthen safety precautions in winter.

Imaginechina

The consulate said in a notice on Saturday that Japan is prone to natural disasters, and the weather in the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata is particularly unpredictable, with frequent snow and rain, in winter.

For backpackers, they may keep updated with local weather forecasts and official disaster information, and plan travel routes accordingly, the consulate said.

For those choosing group tours, it is recommended to select eligible travel agencies, manage itineraries reasonably, and keep contact information of tour guides, tour leaders and drivers, as well as hotel addresses and phone numbers, according to the notice.

Chinese tourists for skiing are reminded to equip themselves with necessary gear and refrain from traveling alone, it added.

Chinese nationals traveling by car are advised to choose appropriate vehicles, strictly follow traffic rules, drive cautiously, and reduce speed on icy roads, the notice warned.

On Saturday, a Chinese female tourist was found buried in snow and suffocated while skiing in Niigata prefecture.

In response to the tragic accident, the consulate staff rushed to the scene and requested the Japanese police to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.

The consulate said that it has informed the family of the deceased and will help family members travel to Japan to deal with the aftermath.