Air China launches flights to Turkey's Istanbul Airport

Air China launched its flights to and from Istanbul with a ceremony held at Istanbul Airport on Friday, boosting close ties between Turkey and China, local media reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Selahattin Bilgen, acting CEO of Istanbul Airport, said Istanbul-Beijing reciprocal flights will further strengthen the commercial, tourist, and cultural relations of the two countries, reported the Ihlas News Agency.

Bilgen said that the cooperation between Air China and Istanbul Airport is a positive sign for boosting regional and global air transport and international connectivity.

The number of Chinese airlines served at Istanbul Airport has reached four with Air China, according to Bilgen.