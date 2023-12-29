China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5
15:17 UTC+8, 2023-12-29 0
The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its second annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2024, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Friday.
The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
