China's railway passenger trips expected to reach 63 million in New Year holiday

China's railway network is expected to handle 63 million passenger trips during the New Year holiday travel rush, which starts on Friday.

China's railway network is expected to handle 63 million passenger trips during the New Year holiday travel rush, which starts on Friday, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Friday.

The peak day is projected to fall on Saturday with 15 million trips to be made, China Railway said.

During the holiday rush, which will end on January 2, an average of 10,680 trains are set to be operated each day, in a bid to meet travelers' needs.

China Railway will also make every effort to ensure the transportation of key materials such as coal and grain during the holiday, it said.