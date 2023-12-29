China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress concluded its seventh session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Company Law, a food security law, Amendment XII to the Criminal Law, and a decision to amend the Charity Law.

They also adopted a decision to appoint Dong Jun as defense minister, to remove Tang Dengjie from the post of minister of civil affairs and appoint Lu Zhiyuan to the position, and to remove Hu Heping from the post of minister of culture and tourism and appoint Sun Yeli to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed five presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.