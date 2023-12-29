China amends criminal law to toughen punishment for bribery

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.

Comprising eight articles, the amendment stipulates a heavier punishment for bribers who offer bribes repeatedly or to more than one person, or offer bribes to state functionaries, supervisors, administrative law-enforcing officers, and judicial officers.

It also specifies that those offering bribes in national key or major projects, or for job positions, promotion, or adjustment will receive heavier penalties.

Those offering bribes and committing criminal activities in the fields of ecological environment, finance, workplace safety, food and medicine, disaster prevention and relief, social security, education, and medical care will be severely punished, as will those using illegal gains for bribery, according to the amendment.

The amendment will take effect on March 1, 2024.