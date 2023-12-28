News / Nation

Reuters report on Taiwan rock band is fake news: spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday refuted a recent report by Reuters claiming that the mainland's authorities have "pressured" a rock band from Taiwan called Mayday to make favorable comments, stressing that it is ungrounded fake news.

The report, quoting a document from relevant agencies in Taiwan, revealed that the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are intentionally fabricating rumors, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media query regarding the report.

Noting that such tactics are vicious political manipulation, Chen called on Taiwan compatriots to see through the DPP authorities' malintent schemes and not be fooled by them.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Mayday
Follow Us

