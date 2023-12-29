News / Nation

China Baowu signs agreements to acquire Shandong Iron and Steel Group

  10:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-29
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation on Thursday signed agreements with the Shandong provincial government on the takeover of the state-owned Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation on Thursday signed investment agreements with the Shandong provincial government on the takeover of the state-owned Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.

According to the investment agreements, China Baowu, a major steelmaker headquartered in Shanghai, will hold 49 percent stake in Shandong Iron and Steel. The Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., a core enterprise of China Baowu, will hold 48.61 precent stake in SD Steel Rizhao Co., Ltd.

China Baowu saw its steel output reach 130 million tonnes in 2022 and Shandong Iron and Steel has a steel production capacity of more than 20 million tonnes. The acquisition marks a step toward consolidating China's domestic steel industry and helps the steel industry achieve high-quality development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
