Returned US-born giant panda meets public in China

Xiao Qi Ji, a giant panda born in the United States and returned to China last month, met the public for the first time on Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xinhua

Following more than a month of quarantine, examination and care from panda keepers, Xiao Qi Ji has progressively adapted to the living environment in Shenshuping giant panda base in Sichuan's Wolong National Nature Reserve.

Born on August 21, 2020 in Washington, D.C, Xiao Qi Ji was returned to Sichuan on November 9 from the Smithsonian's National Zoo with its parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.

Xiao Qi Ji has attracted a large number of tourists to the Shenshuping giant panda base.

"It is really cute and has smooth hair. I like pandas very much, because every time I see them, I feel very happy and the stress is relieved," said Xia Feng, a fan of pandas.

At present, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang have also been released from quarantine. To better care for the two elderly giant pandas, they are currently resting at the nursing home of the Dujiangyan giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, which is not open to the public.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian were taken to the United States 23 years ago and produced four cubs there, among which Tai Shan, Bao Bao, and Bei Bei had returned to China before Xiao Qi Ji.