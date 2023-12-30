News / Nation

Over 60,000 students resume classes in quake-hit county in NW China

Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0
Over 60,000 students in the quake-hit Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, have all resumed classes.
Xinhua
  16:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-30       0

Over 60,000 students in the quake-hit Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, have all resumed classes, said the provincial education department Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 1,165 prefabricated houses had been built for class resumption after the earthquake and a smooth transition for the spring semester, according to the department.

High schools in the county resumed classes online on Dec. 22, and middle and primary schools have gradually resumed classes online or offline from Monday.

The school buildings damaged in the earthquake are being repaired and reinforced.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture last week, resulting in hundreds of casualties and collapsed or damaged buildings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     