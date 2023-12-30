President Xi to make New Year address to ring in 2024
11:11 UTC+8, 2023-12-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2024 at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The address will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major state news organizations.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
