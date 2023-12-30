China's machinery industry reports steady expansion in first 11 months

China's machinery industry registered stable growth in the first 11 months of the year, according to industry data.

During the period, the sector's operating revenue went up 6.8 percent year on year to 26.6 trillion yuan (about US$3.76 trillion), said the China Machinery Industry Federation.

The combined profits of the sector rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.6 trillion yuan, the data showed.

In the January-November period, the fixed-asset investment of general equipment, automobiles, and electrical machinery and equipment increased by 3.4 percent, 17.9 percent, and 34.6 percent, respectively.